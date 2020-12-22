NeNe Leakes Calls for ‘RHOA’ Boycott After Her Exit, Claims She Was ‘Demoted’

Instagram

In a virtual interview, the book author also urges her Twitter followers to sign petitions to boycott the Bravo reality TV show and ‘repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.’

NeNe Leakes is sharing her new agenda, and it’s about getting her fans boycotting Bravo’s reality show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“. On Monday, December 21, the 53-year-old star took to her Twitter account to ask her followers to cancel the show following her departure.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” so she tweeted. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

In a separate tweet, the “Glee” actress went on to urge her fans, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”

<br />

Later in a virtual interview, the author admitted that she never thought to be in this kind of situation. “When you work at any company, you want elevation. It’s about leveling up, whether I was an actress or an executive. Everyone wants to level up in their opportunities in their jobs,” the OG “RHOA” star shared, adding her co-stars were being elevated while she was demoted instead.

Claiming that she was “given less and less episodes and these girls were getting more and more episodes,” NeNe noted that all original cast members across the franchise were getting increases except for her.

<br />

NeNe confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning for season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in September. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

Later in October, she opened up to Tamron Hall that she was “forced” to depart from the popular reality show due to unfair offer. “I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” she said while getting emotional. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”