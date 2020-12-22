NBA world reacts to Kyrie and KD’s hot start in season debut

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had not played in a single regular-season game together before their Brooklyn Nets opened the 2020-21 NBA season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Taking on his former Warriors team, Kevin Durant laid waste to Golden State early on. He connected on 4-of-7 shots for 10 points in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving went off for 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 12 minutes as the Brooklyn Nets took a resounding 40-25 lead after the initial stanza.

It was something to behold.

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant off to blazing start as Nets teammates