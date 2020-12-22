NBA schedule: What games are on today? Times, TV channels, scores for NBA Tip-Off 2020

It seems like only yesterday that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA bubble in Orlando. In reality it’s been a little more than two months, but nonetheless the 2020-21 NBA season is here.

This season will certainly be a little different. Teams are no longer in a bubble and will be playing in their home market in front of various sized crowds. Rosters have been expanded and the second half of the reduced 72-game schedule has yet to be released.

While the shortened offseason is certainly less than ideal for players’ recovery, the move was financially motivated. Waiting to start the season until the latter parts of January potentially would have cost the NBA close to $1 billion.

Speaking of money, some of the NBA’s biggest stars (Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, etc.) inked deals in the abbreviated offseason, securing their future with a franchise for the next several seasons, unless they become unhappy like James Harden in Houston and demand a trade. The biggest deal of the break happened in Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo signing a $228 million supermax extension that could keep him with the Bucks for the next five seasons.

Despite the draft lacking much Ja Morant or Zion Williamson stardom, there’s several new exciting faces to watch across the league as franchises attempt to rebuild. LaMelo Ball for Charlotte is a passing highlight reel, and how James Wiseman will mesh with the veteran Golden State Warriors is an interesting developing story.

Below you’ll find a schedule for every NBA game on Tuesday and Wednesday night to open the regular season, plus live scores and TV information for the games.

NBA schedule: What games are on today?

Here’s the full NBA schedule for the first three days of the regular season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Game Time (ET) National TV Warriors vs. Nets 7 p.m. TNT Clippers vs. Lakers 10 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Game Time (ET) National TV Hornets vs. Cavaliers 7 p.m. — Knicks vs. Pacers 7 p.m. — Heat vs. Magic 7 p.m. — Wizards vs. 76ers 7 p.m. — Bucks vs. Celtics 7:30 p.m. TNT Pelicans vs. Raptors 7:30 p.m. — Hawks vs. Bulls 8 p.m. — Thunder vs. Rockets 8 p.m. — Spurs vs. Grizzlies 8 p.m. — Pistons vs. Timberwolves 8 p.m. — Kings vs. Nuggets 9 p.m. — Jazz vs. Trail Blazers 10 p.m. — Mavericks vs. Suns 10:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Game Time (ET) National TV Pelicans vs. Heat Noon ESPN, fuboTV Warriors vs. Bucks 2:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Nets vs. Celtics 5 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Mavericks vs. Lakers 8 p.m. ABC/ESPN, fuboTV Clippers vs. Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV

