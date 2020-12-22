NBA 2020-21 Season: How to watch every game live stream online from anywhere

After a historically short offseason, the 2020-21 NBA season will likely be one for the books and the most unique in league history. The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, the schedule is getting released in two stages, and both organizations and fans must keep in mind that everything about this season promises to be different.

This season the LA Lakers will be looking to defend their title, all while every team plays a shortened 72-game schedule without being locked in a bubble or with fans in arenas. If anything, 2020 taught us how to have a little cognitive dissonance when it comes to watching sports, and it looks like that mindset will continue into next year. The 2020-21 NBA season began on December, 22nd, and we have all the details on how to stream the entire season.

James Harden’s Rockets, the Lakers, and Giannis leading the Bucks are three things to look out for. However, and more importantly, you’ll want to look out for the schedule, delays, game cancellations, and other situations that could arise due to the ongoing state of the world.

This year the NBA is taking a different approach. The first half of the NBA season runs from December 22nd to March 4th. Then, the “All-Star” break, if we’re calling it that, will only last five days and be from March 5-10th. That’s a shorter time than usual, and we doubt they’ll even play an All-Star game.

During those five days, the NBA and league officials will reassess how the first half of the year went and will set the schedule for the second half of the season. And yes, the second half plays from March 11th through May 16th.

That break is also when they’ll attempt to reschedule any postponed games from the 1st half. Keep in mind that there’s no promise delayed or canceled games will get made up at all, but they’ll do their best. Plus, as things progress in 2020 with the pandemic and its vaccine, things could change, so we’ll have to wait and see. The NBA Finals will run through July 22nd.

Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the new NBA season, still bitter about how the previous season ended, or just want to tune-out from the world and enjoy some sports, we have you covered. We’ll show you exactly how to watch all 30 teams play any of those 72 games live on TV, or stream the NBA from anywhere in the world.

2021 NBA Season Game Schedule

First, we want to mention that the schedule is certainly different this year. Who plays who, when, and where, is completely different than past seasons. So, here’s a shortened breakdown for those curious.

Every NBA team will play teams within its conference three times for a total of 42 games. Each team will also play teams from the opposing conference twice, each, which is 30 more games and 72 total on the year. Within each team’s division, the league has already assigned which opponents will be played twice at home, and which will be played twice on the road, which makes some of the schedule a bit wonky.

Each division within any conference will then play all five teams from another intraconference division twice at home. And finally, they’ll play five teams from the remaining division twice on the road. Did that make sense? Because of this schedule, some teams like the Spurs have the extra home advantage, but that’s ok, they’ll need it this year.

How to watch the 2020-21 NBA Season from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the NBA in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to easily watch the 2021 NBA season.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) comes in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).