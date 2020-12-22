Mobile app marketing optimization service Liftoff says Blackstone Group has made a majority investment in the company; source: the amount is close to $400M (Laura Kreutzer/Wall Street Journal)

Laura Kreutzer / Wall Street Journal:
Mobile app marketing optimization service Liftoff says Blackstone Group has made a majority investment in the company; source: the amount is close to $400M — Liftoff Mobile uses machine learning to help app marketers improve and track performance,nbsp; — Blackstone Group Inc. is betting …
