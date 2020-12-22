Home Technology Mobile app marketing optimization service Liftoff says Blackstone Group has made a...

Mobile app marketing optimization service Liftoff says Blackstone Group has made a majority investment in the company; source: the amount is close to $400M (Laura Kreutzer/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Laura Kreutzer / Wall Street Journal:

Mobile app marketing optimization service Liftoff says Blackstone Group has made a majority investment in the company; source: the amount is close to $400M  —  Liftoff Mobile uses machine learning to help app marketers improve and track performance,nbsp; —  Blackstone Group Inc. is betting …

RELATED ARTICLES

©