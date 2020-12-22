Mike Tyson Says His ‘Violent’ Daughter Wanted to Fight Boosie Over Transphobic Comments

As one of the most recognizable faces in the sport, Mike Tyson is known for his fearlessness and ferocity both inside and outside of the boxing ring.

Due to his legendary success for many years the boxer has been able to build a brand around his celebrity personality that causes great influence in society. The self-proclaimed, “baddest man on the planet” now hosts his own podcast called “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” where many of his celebrity friends have joined him for conversations on a variety of topics.

Mike Tyson | ABC via Getty Images

In one episode, Tyson had a viral conversation with rapper Boosie Badazz where he pressed and challenged the rapper about prior transphobic comments made about NBA all-star Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya, who is transgender. Recently, Tyson opened up about another member of his family who was even more frustrated with the situation: his daughter.

Tyson says his daughter flew cross country to express her grievances

In an interview with Vlad TV, Tyson shared that his daughter flew across the country to address the situation and confront the rapper about the comments he made.

Tyson shared, “My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically. I had to take care of that. I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy. I had to come in, I was watching her.”

RELATED: Mike Tyson Compared Tupac to a Roman General When Reflecting on Their Friendship — ‘He Took Himself Real Serious’

Tyson, whose daughter is a member of the LGTBQ community, received a lesson from his daughter on the importance of being mindful about the words used to address other people. Tyson added, “I learned that day that there’s a set of people, and they’re very serious about stuff like that,” Tyson said, “Those words are very offensive. It’s very offensive to them.”

Tyson admits to learning something new as a result of the situation

Tyson admitted previous shortcomings of his own on the subject and shared his appreciation of his daughter opening up his eyes to the situation.

He said, “I didn’t know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn’t understand other people’s feelings. From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She’s serious like that.”

Though he was hesitant at first, Tyson noted the conversation did not escalate as much as he expected, adding, “She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”