Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P now available on open sale, priced at Rs 24,999 – Latest News

Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi has announced that its Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P will now be available on open sale on its official online store.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P: Price and launch offers

The mop will be selling at Rs 24,999. As part of the launch offer, all those who purchase the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P will get a Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs 3,999 for free.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P specs and features

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P offers a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function. The LDS Laser Navigation System is said to work with an upgraded SLAM algorithm for real-time mapping.

The device comes with 12 sets of high-precision sensors, according to the company that is said to provide efficient cleaning. It offers smart app control that can be used to schedule cleaning, spot cleaning, etc.

The device offers a smart electronically controlled water tank that offers 3 gears of water dispensing modes and water clogging prevention mechanism. For safety, the robotics mopping device is equipped with anti-collision and anti-drop sensors. Xiaomi claims that the device can make accurate navigation and cross obstacles up to 2cm in height.

For those unaware, the smart mop was launched in India back in April for crowdfunding via Mi.com at Rs 17,999.

