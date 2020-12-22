Mets, Syndergaard avoid arbitration with $9.7M deal

Syndergaard had surgery on his elbow in March and isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season. However, Mets manager Luis Rojas said last week that the right-hander is “on schedule or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule” in his rehab. Team president Sandy Alderson said a realistic target for Syndergaard’s return could be June.

If the 28-year-old has a solid season, he should be in for a multi-year extension in 2022. His injury history, though, will likely result in a deal worth less than what he’d like.

During the 2019 season, Syndergaard went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 197.1 innings.