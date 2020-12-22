Marvel Fans Aren’t Upset the Show Only Lasted 1 Season

Marvel has recently announced a bunch of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe shows for Disney+, but it may be a while before anyone gets to see them.

Until they premiere however, Marvel fans can catch up on years of Marvel TV, with shows such as Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, and technically speaking, Helstrom. While these Marvel TV shows are technically a part of the MCU, it’s almost always been a one-sided affair. That’s largely because while they’re all set in the MCU, those shows were made by Marvel TV rather than Marvel Studios.

Marvel fans don’t like Marvel TV that much for a lot of reasons, and in fact, Marvel TV is so disliked that very few fans were surprised that Helstrom was canceled after just one season.

What is Marvel TV and how it’s different from Marvel Studios

After Disney bought Marvel in late 2009, Disney created a new division within Marvel called Marvel Television. Like its name implied, Marvel TV was supposed to create the TV shows that were set in the MCU, while Marvel Studios was supposed to create the movies in the MCU. That said, Marvel TV had different leadership than Marvel Studios had.

After the astronomical success of the MCU, Kevin Feige became the leader of Marvel Studios, while Marvel TV was headed by Jeph Loeb. While these two divisions of Marvel worked together on several things, it quickly became clear that there was a significant difference in the quality of their products. As a result, Marvel TV became hated by fans, while Marvel Studios was beloved.

Why Marvel fans hate Marvel TV

Like Marvel fans talked about on Reddit, to be fair to Marvel TV and Loeb, they did make plenty of great things, too. Marvel fans loved Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Agents of SHIELD among other things, and many fans are completely satisfied with how Marvel TV handled the casting choices for those shows.

But of course, Marvel TV has made a lot of bad choices, too. Fans mentioned that Peter Shinkoda, an actor who had a major role in Daredevil, accused Loeb of mistreating him and his character during the production of the show. On top of that, while the MCU’s track record has been practically spotless, Marvel TV has made a lot of bad shows.

For example, many fans didn’t like Iron Fist, The Defenders, or Inhumans. And unfortunately for Helstrom, many fans also didn’t think Helstrom was very good. Things are even worse for the animated side of Marvel, andone Marvel fan on Reddit said that Loeb had “totally butchered” the animation side of Marvel.

Marvel fans aren’t surprised that ‘Helstrom’ and Marvel TV are dead

For those reasons and more, many Marvel fans on Reddit simply weren’t shocked by the news that Hulu had canceled Helstrom after one season. Other Marvel fans were surprised at this cancellation, but for all the wrong reasons. For example, one fan said that they didn’t even know Helstrom was technically an MCU show, but as another fan put it, that was on purpose.

That Marvel fan wrote, “To be fair, even Marvel distanced itself from it as it doesn’t even have Marvel as part of the branding or name.” There were a lot of reasons for why Marvel did that, but the most likely explanation had to do with the relationship between Marvel TV and Marvel Studios.

Like fans talked about, Marvel TV is officially dead, and in fact, it died in late 2019. Disney decided to just merge Marvel TV with Marvel Studios, and this gave Feige control over both of them. That’s ultimately why fans aren’t upset by Helstrom or Marvel TV’s death.

Thanks to this merger, Feige is now in control of Marvel shows, and that’s why so many fans are excited for those future MCU shows on Disney+.