‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Mindy Shiben Gives Important Advice After Horrendous MAFS Experience

‘Married at First Sight’ spoilers find that, on the hit Lifetime show, Mindy Shiben had a horrible experience on the show. She was on season ten that took place in Washington D.C.

She was matched with Zach Justice and her experience on the show was not at all what she expected or wanted. When she and Zach would hang out, Mindy quickly discovered that no matter how hard she tried, he was not into her.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: The Honeymoon Experience

It didn’t take long until Mindy was fully aware of how Zach felt about her. The honeymoon was when it all went down. She told cameras, “The other couples that are traveling with us, I see most of these husbands treating their wives really well and taking care of them in a way… and he’s treating me like a friend. That’s find. But, I feel kinda lousy right now.”

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Mindy Shiben Gives Advice

She told cameras that Zach never kissed her or would hold her hand in public. That is when they decided that they needed to work on being friends first.

Right before Decision Day came, Mindy actually took to social media to beg Zach for a divorce. She found out that he was being very inappropriate with her friends and Zach just told her that she was drunk and not making the right choices. After all of this went down, Mindy has her own thoughts on reality television and on Married at First Sight.

Mindy wanted to tell the new couples a few things about being on the show. She wanted to tell fans that communication is key and it is vital to resolve conflicts as soon as they happen. She said that this is the way to make everything work.

She said that when the couples do fight, it is hard because the whole world sees what you are doing in your relationship. She wanted to share with the couples that they will be part of public scrutiny no matter what.

Mindy stressed that there is a lot of pressure on the couples and it is tough to do all of this and be part of a reality show. She also told the couples that when the show is over, it “never goes away.”

Mindy’s experience wasn’t what she wanted to happen and she thinks that if she got matched up with someone else, maybe she would have enjoyed the show more.

The new season of Married at First Sight will air on Lifetime and this season will take place in Atlanta.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.