Marquess of Bute and daughter charged over alleged lockdown breach

The multi-millionaire Marquess of Bute and his socialite daughter have been charged over an alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions but could face a fine of just £30.

John Crichton-Stuart, 62, and his daughter Lady Lola were said to have travelled to the Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute, on Sunday.

Crichton-Stuart, once ranked 616th in the Rich List, has his ancestral house Mount Stuart House there, which can be hired out for £,000 a wedding.

The Marquess – worth an estimated £125million – also has a cottage on the island.

Previously he also owned Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayrshire, but sold it to Scotland after a consortium headed by Prince Charles in 2007 for £45million.

The cottage was where Lola, a model who has friends including Sadie Frost, isolated during the pandemic this summer.

Back in April Vogue cover girl Adwoa Aboah, 27, and Ruby Boglione, the youngest daughter of Petersham Nurseries founders Gael and Francesco, was with her. There is no suggestion these two women were present this .

Six others have also been charged in connection with alleged breaches including a 90-year-old woman.

The Marquess of Bute John Crichton-Stuart has reportedly been charged with Covid breach

Marquess of Bute’s daughter – 21-year-old Lola – reportedly among those charged with breach

Prince Charles with the Marquess of Bute John Crichton-Stuart, 62, back in 2007

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘On Monday December 21 2020, we received a report of a group of people travelling to the Isle of Bute in contravention of alleged breaches under the coronavirus legislation.

‘Inquiries were carried out and three men aged 32, 62 and 69 years, and four women aged 21, 29, 60 and 90, have been charged and will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.’

It is claimed that Crichton-Stuart and his daughter Lola travelled following the announcement of a travel ban from Tier 4 London, the Scottish Herald reported.

The Marquess also has another home in the capital, which he shares with fashion designer wife Serena.

John Crichton-Stuart during his F1 racing driver days pictured in Ketteringham in 1986

Lady Lola Bute is the daughter of the Marquess and his fashion designer wife Serena

A ‘strict travel ban’ between Scotland and the rest of the UK is in place throughout the Christmas holidays while Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day.

It had been planned to ease the rules for five days, between December 23 and 27.

Two days ago Police Scotland said checkpoints and road blocks will not be set up along the Anglo-Scottish border.

It means they would have either had to have spotted the Marquess’s alleged breach themselves, or been tipped off by someone.

If the breach is proved or admitted, the aristocrat will only have to pay a paltry fine.

Marquess of Bute John Crichton-Stuart and Serena Bute, Marichoness of Bute, in Ibiza in 2011

The peer’s usual residence is in London which was plunged into Tier 4 after new strain found

Police have the power to issue £60 punishments to rule-breakers, which are halved if they are paid quickly. But any repeat offenders can face higher fines of £960.

The Marquess is a former F1 driver and called himself Johnny Dumfries at one point.

London was plunged into Tier 4 with tough restrictions which required the public to stay in their homes except for specific purposes which includes essential shopping and exercise.

The public were told not to travel outside Tier 4 areas from 12.01am on Sunday, and Nicola Sturgeon also announced a ban on travel to Scotland.

People living in the Tier 4 areas in England flocked to train stations on Saturday night to beat the ban.