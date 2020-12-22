Mariah Carey might be known for her incredible voice and for being a legendary chart topper, but she’s also known as the Queen of Christmas, at least in the entertainment world.

The ‘All I Want For Christmas’ hit maker recently opened up about her childhood fantasy of the holiday and how Christmas is the only thing that she looks forward to each year. Here’s what she has to say.

Speaking to Elle in a new interview, Mariah says because her childhood was of the unstable kind, she does everything she can to make sure that the holiday is as festive and joyous as one can be.

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Childhood Fantasy of Christmas

She told the publication, “I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays.

And they never were. It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”

As far as how she spends Christmas, Mariah said, “I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there… I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids. And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this.”

With that said though, Mariah admits that sadness is certainly a part of the holiday, too. “If you don’t love it, you can’t write the songs that really affect people or make people happy, or melancholic, whatever it is, on the holidays. I do live from Christmas to Christmas; it’s the only thing I look forward to every year. Well, it’s not the only thing…but it’s truly the best time of year for me.”

