Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Charge

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with two felonies stemming from a September incident in which Beasley allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a family that parked near his home.

Beasley will serve 120 days in the workhouse or on home monitoring after this season is over in exchange for him pleading guilty to a threats of violence count. A felony drug charge was dismissed.

Beasley did not physically appear in court but via video remote for Monday’s plea hearing and said, “I’ve learned my lesson,” he told the court. “I could have retreated,” he said. “I was not in my right mind. I’m ready to move on.”

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9. The plea also includes being on probation for three years. If Beasley successfully completes his probation, the felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor on his record.

