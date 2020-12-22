Home Entertainment Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Charge

Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Charge

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with two felonies stemming from a September incident in which Beasley allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a family that parked near his home.

RELATED ARTICLES

©