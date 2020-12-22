Logistics startup project44, which helps companies track shipments and spot issues, raises $100M Series D led by Insight Partners (Paul Page/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Paul Page / Wall Street Journal:

Logistics startup project44, which helps companies track shipments and spot issues, raises $100M Series D led by Insight Partners  —  Latest funding round will support expansion of the company’s visibility platform, boosting its services and geographic reach on the way to possible public offering

