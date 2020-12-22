Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: ‘Am I Not Worthy?’

WENN

The ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker wonders whether he’s not ‘worthy’ of the 2021 Grammy Awards as he hasn’t been ‘involved or invited’ to the upcoming Biggest Night in Music.

Lil Wayne has questioned why he hasn’t been “involved or invited” to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The rapper took to Twitter to ask fans if there’s a reason his album Funeral, which he released in January (20), is only up for best recording package – and didn’t receive a single nomination in the general or rap categories.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik (sic), or just another technicality?” he wrote. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

Lil Wayne previously took home the best rap solo performance for “A Milli”, best rap song for “Lollipop”, best rap performance by a duo or group for his “Swagga Like Us” collaboration, and best rap album for “Tha Carter III” in 2008. He also took home the best rap performance Grammy in 2016 for “No Problem”.

The “Sucker for Pain” star follows in the footsteps of The Weeknd and Ellie Goulding, who have also both expressed disappointment that their albums were not recognised in the Grammy nominations.

Halsey was also skeptical of The Recording Academy. She insinuated that the Grammy officials took bribes. Teyana Taylor was furious as well for being overlooked this year and declared music retirement before clarifying, “I’m not quitting, I’m leveling up.”

Meanwhile, Drake suggested it is a “great time for somebody to start something new.” He said, “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.”