Lil Wayne: Am I Not Worthy Of A Grammy?!

Lil Wayne has been a rap legend for quite some time, but at this point in his career, he’s wondering why he’s being snubbed by the 63rd Grammys.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?” Wayne tweeted.

Weezy dropped his thirteenth studio album, “Funeral,” in January and it debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album did not receive any Grammy nominations.

“I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?!” Carter added. “Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

Lil Wayne has won a total of five Grammys, including Best Rap Album for “Tha Carter III,” Best Rap Solo Performance for “A Milli” and Best Rap Song for “Lollipop” in 2009.

Perhaps he needs to take a page out of Drake’s book, he wrote last month: “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.”