WENN

The ‘Whiplash’ actor is enjoying a blissful life with wife Keleigh Sperry as he talks about marriage life during the coronavirus pandemic, a year after their wedding.

Miles Teller and his wife are doing “really great” together.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor tied the knot with Keleigh Sperry in September 2019 and while they know a lot of couples have felt the strain of spending so much time together due to the coronavirus pandemic, they feel stronger than ever.

“I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed,” he smiled during an interview with Men’s Health magazine. “We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

One of the things the couple have enjoyed during lockdown was improving their garden.

“Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping. We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas and a rose garden,” Miles explained. “Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add colour.”

And the “Whiplash” actor has been cooking wings for his wife as often as possible.

“I used to carry along this deep fryer when we first met from place to place. Now I grill them. It seems like I’m always on a diet,” he sighed.

Miles proposed to Keleigh while they were on vacation in South Africa in 2017.