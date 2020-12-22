LG Electronics, Magna to set up $1 billion JV to make electric car gear By

© . FILE PHOTO: An LG Electronics’ logo is pictured on a TV displayed at a shop in Seoul
TORONTO/SEOUL () – South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to set up a $1 billion joint venture (JV) with automotive supplier Magna International (NYSE:) Inc.
The JV, tentatively called LG Magna e-Powertrain, will manufacture e-motors, inverters and onboard chargers, according to LG Electronics.
