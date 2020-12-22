Lauren Jackson nominated for prestigious basketball Hall of Fame

Lauren Jackson has become the first Australian nominee for the prestigious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after being named among the candidates for the honour in 2021.

If the Aussie is successful she will join legends of the game Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Jackson was named WNBA MVP of the league three times and won two WNBA titles in 12 seasons with Seattle and was named finals MVP three times. The Storm retired Jackson’s no.15 jersey in 2015. She also won three silver medals and a bronze for Australia at four Olympic Games.

Lauren Jackson playing for Australia. (Getty)

Jackson was one of six first-time nominees for the nod and will learn if she is included among the finalists at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

For players to be eligible they must have been retired for three years, with last year’s induction class headlined by Bryant, who died tragically with his daughter in a helicopter crash in January.

The Hall of Fame was created in 1959 and is America’s highest honour in basketball, with only 410 members inducted.

It’s named after teacher James Naismith, who invented the game and recognises players, officials, referees and other contributors to the sport.

Jackson is already a member of the Sports Australian Hall of Fame, and the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame.

Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins were also first-time nominees announced for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.