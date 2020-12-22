Lakers vs. Clippers live score, updates, highlights from NBA’s 2020-21 season opener

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
3

You didn’t even have to look at the NBA’s Opening Night schedule to know what the late game would be. There was no way the league would pass on the chance to have the Lakers and Clippers face off in Los Angeles.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Lakers begin their quest for back-to-back titles on Tuesday. After exiting the NBA “bubble” with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Lakers rebuilt their roster and signed both James and Davis to new deals, putting them in position to be a contender for years to come. They unsurprisingly enter the season as the championship favorites.

However, the Clippers remain a threat. The visual of the Clippers walking off the floor after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Nuggets in the 2020 NBA playoffs may linger for many fans, but coach Tyronn Lue, who replaced Doc Rivers this past offseason, knows he has a talented group capable of making a deep postseason run.

Which team will win the latest battle for LA? Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Lakers vs. Clippers. Follow for complete results from the NBA’s Opening Night.

MORE: Sporting News’ predictions for 2020-21 NBA season

Lakers vs. Clippers score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Score
Lakers
Clippers

Lakers vs. Clippers live updates, highlights

(All times Eastern)

9:45 p.m. — The Lakers get their 2020 NBA championship rings. Look at the size of that bad boy.

9:20 p.m. — Speaking of starters, here’s Tyronn Lue’s Opening Night lineup.

9:10 p.m. — Dennis Schroder wanted to be the Lakers’ starting point guard. Frank Vogel granted his wish.

Lakers vs. Clippers start time

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Live stream: Watch TNT

Clippers vs. Lakers is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers announced in November that games at Staples Center will be held without fans “until further notice.”

NBA schedule 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 22

GameTime (ET)National TV
Warriors vs. Nets7 p.m.TNT
Clippers vs. Lakers10 p.m.TNT

Wednesday, Dec. 23

GameTime (ET)National TV
Hornets vs. Cavaliers7 p.m.
Knicks vs. Pacers7 p.m.
Heat vs. Magic7 p.m.
Wizards vs. 76ers7 p.m.
Bucks vs. Celtics7:30 p.m.TNT
Pelicans vs. Raptors7:30 p.m.
Hawks vs. Bulls8 p.m.
Thunder vs. Rockets8 p.m.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies8 p.m.
Pistons vs. Timberwolves8 p.m.
Kings vs. Nuggets9 p.m.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers10 p.m.
Mavericks vs. Suns10:30 p.m.ESPN

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

GameTime (ET)National TV
Pelicans vs. HeatNoonESPN
Warriors vs. Bucks2:30 p.m.ABC
Nets vs. Celtics5 p.m.ABC
Mavericks vs. Lakers8 p.m.ABC/ESPN
Clippers vs. Nuggets10:30 p.m.ABC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR