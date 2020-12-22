Lakers to hold off on banner unveiling until fans attend games

The Los Angeles Lakers will open the season against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday at Staples Center. However, something will be hidden in the rafters. In a normal season, it would be put at center stage.

The Lakers will have a black sheet covering their 2020 NBA title banner for opening night that reads “Stay tuned, Lakers family,” according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The franchise’s 17th championship banner will remain covered until fans are allowed back into the building, Lakers president of business operations Tim Harris told McMenamin.

“We won’t be unveiling a banner because we want to wait for the fans on that,” Harris said. “When you win a championship, the championship has a lot of quote-unquote owners. A championship belongs to the team, it belongs to the players, it belongs to the fans.”

Los Angeles hasn’t raised a banner at Staples Center since 2010 when Kobe Bryant was named NBA Finals MVP. A lot of time has passed since then, but the franchise believes it can wait a little while longer to unveil a banner that has so much meaning behind it following the death of Bryant almost one year ago.

The Lakers haven’t hosted fans since March, like most teams, and likely won’t be able to have spectators in their home building any time soon. The L.A. County Department of Public Health has prohibited all public and private gatherings of people not from the same household, and that order will likely be extended into the new year.

L.A. still plans to hold its ring ceremony before tipoff against the Clippers on Tuesday. Coverage of the event will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.