Kind-hearted stranger leaves mum in tears after paying for her Christmas shopping in Tesco

A kind-hearted stranger left a mum in tears after paying for Christmas shopping in Tesco.

Paula Fletcher was left panicking when she got to the till of the store to pay for her items only to find the pin on her card had been blocked.

The 46-year-old was picking up some last minute bits – including Brussel sprouts, chocolates and Yankee candles for gifts – on Thursday December 17.

But despite having money in her account, she couldn’t then pay the £69 due for her shop, according to The Echo.

When she ran out to try and unblock it, a kind ‘young girl’ stepped in and paid the bill.

Paula, from Liverpool, said: “I went downstairs to unblock it but when I came back the girl had paid.

“I was overwhelmed. I had to sit down and I was crying.

“I think everyone has just had one of those years haven’t they were it’s been rubbish.”

The post has been shared more than 190 times , racked up over 2,000 likes and 150 comments.

Among the comments on Facebook, Teresa O’connell said: “That’s lovely that I heard that a few times lately. Think people are all looking at life differently, nice to hear something like this.”

Another Paul Guy added: “Acts of kindness, especially like this are worth more than money is!

“It restores our faith in humanity, and that there will always be kind people.”

A third Margaret Flynn said: “What a lovely thing to do, hope you have lots of good luck in the coming months, your kindness obviously meant the world to this lady. Merry Christmas.”