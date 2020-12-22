Killer of British backpacker Grace Millane finally unmasked

The psycho who killed British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand can today be unmasked as it emerged he raped another tourist eight months earlier.

Kiwi sex beast Jesse Kempson was finally revealed as the killer after New Zealand’s supreme court lifted an order preventing his identification.

In a carbon copy crime, burly Kempson found his first victim, then 21, on Tinder, got her drunk and took her back to his motel room.

But when she spurned his advances after he’d brought her dinner and, in his words “treated her like a princess”, raging Kempson raped her while she lay on the bed crying and frozen with fear.

The Mirror reported how she kept the 2018 attack secret until she recognised the brute, now 28, from media coverage the day he was charged with Grace’s murder that December and went straight to police.







(Image: PA)



In a statement read to the court at his sentencing, the victim said for a long she had woken up “crying and screaming” with flashbacks and nightmares, terrified that Kempson would track her down.

“Every I went to sleep, I’d see your eyes popping out of your head, staring at me in anger,” she said.







(Image: Getty)



In February Kempson was jailed for at least 17-years for the murder of the British tourist.

He plans to appeal against both new convictions.

He claimed Ms Millane, who was from Wickford in Essex, died accidentally after the pair engaged in rough sex that went too far.

A jury in November 2019 rejected that argument and found Kempson guilty.

Murder typically comes with a life sentence in New Zealand. Prosecutors successfully argued that Kempson must serve 17 years before becoming eligible for parole.







(Image: Getty)



In sentencing, Justice Simon Moore told Kempson his actions amounted to “conduct that underscores a lack of empathy and sense of self-entitlement and objectification”.

Kempson faced two further trials for violent sexual offending against two other women, it can now also be revealed.

Kempson had avoided the rape and eight further charges of sexual and other violence against a former girlfriend being heard as part of his murder trial.

Instead, in two separate trials, he chose to be tried by judges sitting without juries but was convicted each .

Justice Geoffrey Venning found him guilty of the rape, prompting an outburst from the dock.

In the other trial, he was convicted of terrorising his girlfriend over a period of months.

He subjected her to violent assaults, threatened her with a butcher’s knife and forced her into humiliating sex acts after telling her he had been sent by the CIA to kill her.

Kempson has now been sentenced to a total of 11 years jail for the two recent trials, to be served concurrently with the 17 year minimum sentence for Grace’s murder, but plans to appeal against both new convictions.

Details of the two new cases and their links to Grace Millane’s death can only be reported now after Kempson failed in a bid to overturn his murder conviction and sentence at New Zealand’s Court of Appeal.

Their ruling, released on Friday, and a final decision from the Supreme Court today, cleared the way for New Zealand media to finally reveal Kempson’s identity, more than two years after Grace died in the twisted killer’s Auckland hotel room the night before her 22nd birthday.

Grace’s father David Millane, 62, died last month after a battle with cancer.

In a statement, the Millane family said: “As a family we do not think about him or speak his name.”