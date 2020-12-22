Kids From Christmas Movies Then And Now

Because this is how aging/time works.

1.

Buzz from Home Alone aka Devin Ratray then:

Buzz from Home Alone aka Devin Ratray now:


2.

Sophie aka Miffy Englefield from The Holiday then:

3.

Sophie aka Miffy Englefield from The Holiday now:

4.

Fuller aka Kieran Culkin from Home Alone then:

Fuller aka Kieran Culkin from Home Alone now:


5.

Ralphie from A Christmas Story aka Peter Billingsley then:

Ralphie from A Christmas Story aka Peter Billingsley now:


6.

Judy the elf aka Paige Tamada from The Santa Clause then:


Judy the elf aka Paige Tamada from The Santa Clause now:

7.

Bernard the elf aka David Krumholtz from The Santa Clause then:

Bernard the elf aka David Krumholtz from The Santa Clause now:


8.

Sam aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster from Love Actually then:

Sam aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster from Love Actually now:


9.

Joanna aka Olivia Olson from Love Actually then:

Joanna aka Olivia Olson from Love Actually now:


10.

Cindy Lou Who aka Taylor Momsen from How The Grinch Stole Christmas then:


Cindy Lou Who aka Taylor Momsen from How The Grinch Stole Christmas now:

11.

The cast of National Lampoons Christmas Vacation then:


The cast of National Lampoons Christmas Vacation now:


12.

Michael aka Daniel Tay from Elf then:


Michael aka Daniel Tay from Elf now, well in 2009:


Daniel didn’t do much acting after Elf. He went to Yale and got a degree in economics.

13.

Susan Walker aka Mara Wilson from Miracle on 34th Street then:


Susan Walker aka Mara Wilson from Miracle on 34th Street now:


14.

Alex Pruitt aka Alex D. Linz from Home Alone 3 then:


Alex Pruitt aka Alex D. Linz from Home Alone 3 now, well in 2012:


It’s the most recent picture I could find. He has zero online presence.

