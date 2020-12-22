Kiara Advani talks about resuming shoot on Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani recently started shooting for her new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. But when Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested COVID positive, the film had to come to a standstill. Now that her co-stars have tested negative and the film slowly is back on track, Kiara Advani spoke about her new film with a leading daily.



As Kiara opened up about her shooting experience with a leading daily, the actress said something very deep about how one needs to handle these situations. “There is a drive (to excel) every day and a voice in our heads reminding us not to be complacent.” The actress further talked about working with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor in this film, both the actors who are known for their high energy levels on a film set. Sharing an incident about Varun’s enthusiasm she said, “VD would call in the middle of the night to exchange notes. I remember him calling to say, ‘I thought of this approach for the scene. What do you think?’ I checked the time, it was 1 am,” laughed the actress.

She concluded by saying that her co-stars have a lot of passion for their work and it multiplies on the big screen, which she is glad about.