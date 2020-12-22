Kenya Moore On Porsha Williams: She’s Been Taking A Lot Of Pages Out Of NeNe’s Book!!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore sat down for a recent interview, where she threw shade at cast mate Porsha Williams — comparing her to NeNe Leakes.

Porsha and NeNe are good friends. Kenya does not get along with either woman.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya accused Porsha of acting like “NeNe Jr.” off camera.

“And she’s been taking a lot of pages out of NeNe’s book lately, and not in a good way. Showing up three hours late to the set, the demanding of certain things happen…footage being taken out because she doesn’t like the way she looks. You know, that’s kind of NeNe behavior. So, unfortunately, we have a little NeNe Junior on our set.”

PORSHA AND KENYA GO AT EACH OTHER AT REUNION

During thr reunion, Porsha was fiercely protected of NeNe and was the only cast member, apart from friend of the show, Marlo Hampton, to defend NeNe.

The rest of the cast members were over NeNe’s antics. NeNe eventually walked off the virtual reunion.