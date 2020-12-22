Kelly Clarkson Was “So High” From Dentist She Forgot an Entire Night

When it was time to celebrate turning 38 in April 2020, Clarkson had a totally relatable wish.

“I literally looked at my husband, ‘cause it was a rough week of work and non-stop everything, and I said, ‘I don’t want to cook one damn meal. I don’t want to clean one article of clothing. I don’t want to do anything,'” she recalled to Seth Meyers. “I possibly—if my children were to come in and hug me, that’s fine and then they leave.”

She added while laughing, “So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we’re all in isolation. But I am not in isolation. I’m constantly surrounded by people. So, I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds on and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching—I don’t even remember.”