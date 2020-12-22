Keke Palmer is opening up about her ‘traumatic’ acne, which she says is the result of polycystic ovarian syndrome. The Hollywood actress says that at one point her condition was so bad that Tyler Perry himself offered to cover treatment for her skin.

Speaking to People Magazine in a new interview, Keke makes it no secret that she has been struggling with her troubled skin for many years now. She recently revealed that director Tyler Perry wanted to even help her gain her confidence back.

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her ‘Traumatic’ Acne, Shares Photos

She said, “I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, ‘I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin. So what I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me.”

The 27-year-old later added, “I’m grateful to Tyler Perry to this day. I don’t tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward. And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don’t have to live like that. If there’s something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that.”

“I had to go to so many specialists, that a lot of people don’t have the money to even go to one doctor,” she said.

And while Keke says that she always suffered from acne, it wasn’t until recently that she found out that PCOS was the cause behind it.

She shared, “Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

