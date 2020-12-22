Katy Perry Pretended To Be Zooey Deschanel At Clubs

“I’m sorry if I misrepresented you.”
Katy Perry has been a household name for so long, it’s almost hard to remember when she wasn’t an international star.
Well, Katy and actor Zooey Deschanel recently hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate Zooey’s appearance in Katy’s new music video, “Not the End of the World,” and the singer ended up making a confession about her life pre-fame.
“I have to admit something, Zooey,” Katy said. “When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world…In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.”
And it’s true!! When Katy had black hair, she really did look a lot like Zooey!
“But I have to admit something to you on a Live: That when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a LOT,” she continued. “And I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”
“Well, I know this,” Zooey said.
Katy was CLEARLY shocked by Zooey’s casual response, not expecting her little “secret” to already be so widely known.
“People would be like, ‘I saw you!'” the New Girl actor recalled, laughing. “But I’m such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl, Katy, Katy, who looks just like you, and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?'”
Luckily for Katy, Zooey didn’t seem to mind!
“When I met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty,'” she added. “You never know when people say you look like somebody what they’re gonna look like, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gorgeous. Thank you. Compliment.'”
The “Teenage Dream” singer continued to describe her club days and admitted that from 17 – 23, she was a “wild child.”
“I was turned up to 11 at the club,” she said. “I’m sorry if I misrepresented you. I wanted to say that now.”
“It’s a compliment!” Zooey assured her while laughing.
You can watch Katy and Zooey’s full Instagram Live below:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!