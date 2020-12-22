just recommended this winter hike near Boston

A South Shore park with scenic trails, sweeping views of the Boston skyline, and plenty of room for social distancing was just named among the country’s worthwhile city escapes this winter by .

The publication chose winter hiking at World’s End in Hingham among nine winter activities in the U.S. perfect for escaping the city and fighting cabin fever.

“Winter here is starkly beautiful,” wrote the publication about the 251-acre park and conservation area on a peninsula, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and owned and operated by the Trustees of Reservations.

“If you’re looking for an uplifting alternative to slushy city sidewalks, a bucolic landscape where you can take a winter stroll — or, if weather permits, snowshoe or cross-country ski — then World’s End on Boston’s South Shore checks all the boxes,” wrote .

Don’t miss the panoramic view from Planter’s Hill, the publication noted, writing, “This feels like a prize: Look northwest, past the Boston harbor and islands to the city’s signature skyline, or east, beyond the Weir River and chockablock beach houses of Nantasket to the ocean.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors must pre-purchase a timed ticket before visiting, according to the Trustees website, and Trustees members can reserve a ticket for free.

Some of the other city escapes on the list: bird-watching near New York, biking in the snow near Seattle, and searching for manatees near Tampa.

Read more about World’s End and view the entire list of city escapes great for fighting cabin fever.