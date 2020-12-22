John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab: His Fans Send Support

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

The beloved stand-up comedian has been open about his struggles with addiction, and he has been sober since he was 23.

Last night, several media outlets reported that John Mulaney has entered a rehabilitation program to seek treatment, following an alleged relapse in his addiction.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The 38-year-old stand-up comedian has been very open about his addiction to alcohol, cocaine, and prescription drugs in the past, and has been sober since he was 23.

In the wake of this news, people are sending so much love and support to John Mulaney — and reminding others that there’s never any shame in seeking help when you need it.


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Here’s what Mulaney’s friends and fans have been sharing on Twitter:

1.

let the news of john mulaney be a reminder to us all that we are going through a collective trauma with this pandemic, and for many of us that’s on top of struggles we were already having. check on your people. asking for help isn’t cowardly, it’s courageous.

6.

@caitiedelaney I’ve been sober almost 4 years. I remember hearing his story on his own alcoholism; helped me get sober in NYC. This is a blip on the screen; and sometimes the disease reminding you what u are🤷‍♂️. He’ll be back. Unfortunately, relapse is a part of recovery.

10.

Much love to John Mulaney and anyone else struggling with addiction right now. There is hope and there is help. Please don't feel embarrassed asking for it. It's a disease like anything else and there are tools and steps to make you feel better. We need you healthy and well. &lt;3 https://t.co/o3HajuTE7O

11.

I hope John Mulaney makes it through this and that he and the people close to him are given the privacy they deserve in this season. And I really hope that we take the collective compassion and grace we feel towards him and learn to extend it to all who deal with addiction.

13.

I love John Mulaney. His shows never fail to make me happy. And hearing the news that he is going into rebah--or anyone going in--I always take that as good news? It means that is a step toward getting well--a good and healthy one. So all good health and happiness to him.

15.

Nothing but good cheer and support for @mulaney, who is the best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons. You are human and you got this.

16.

Best wishes to John Mulaney and to everyone trying to get healthier in this often terrifying and usually messy world.

18.

I have never met John Mulaney but I still love him a lot and I wish him the absolute best. Addiction is a disease and we as a society need to be better about recognizing it and treating it instead of stigmatizing/ridiculing it. ❤️❤️❤️

19.

just a reminder that john mulaney is an amazing talented and hilarious human that changed so many people’s lives in so many way and is truly loved so much ❤️ #weloveyoujohnmulaney

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for resources and support.

