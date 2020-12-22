Jets, Adam Gase ruin tank, send fans into sadness with victory over Rams

The Jets’ tank has been derailed.

They flew west and handed the Rams an improbable, unlikely, incomprehensible 23-20 loss on Sunday afternoon, and no, that is not a typo. The win was New York’s first of 2020 (1-13) and had bigger ramifications than just the team avoiding a winless season.

Jets fans are, undoubtedly, absolutely incensed over the victory: It pushes the Jets out of the No. 1 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft, where many presumed they would select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, hailed by many as a generational talent, could now end up with the Jaguars instead.

The Jets’ punter may have changed the course of NFL history with a game-saving tackle that could send Lawrence to Jags instead of Jets — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 21, 2020

As a fan, you are free to root however you please. I’m not the fan police. But if you’re a #Jets fan & you’re happy about today’s win, I just don’t understand you. — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) December 21, 2020

The Jets face a bevy of options in the No. 2 spot: Do they take a quarterback? Trade down? Keep Sam Darnold for another season and continue to build? The situation isn’t as cut-and-dried as it could have been with the No. 1 pick.

That said, there are two weeks remaining in the season and the No. 1 pick could shift again, but with the way both teams have been playing, expect the draft order to stay as it is.

The Jaguars’ remaining games are vs. the Bears at home and the Colts on the road, while the Jets face the Browns at home and the Patriots in Foxborough. The teams are tied at 1-13, but the strength of schedule tiebreaker tips in the Jaguars’ favor, and it should remain that way the rest of the year.

While the pick still could come down to Week 17, Sunday’s win feels as bad as a loss for Jets fans — that’s probably the first time in franchise history that has happened.