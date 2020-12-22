Jenelle Evans Thinks She’s The Most Hated Person on the Internet After a Podcast Deletes Her Episode

Jenelle Evans is used to having people be against her. The former Teen Mom 2 star had lots of fans who would call her out for a number of things when she was on the show. Now that she is not a part of the franchise, people are still constantly sharing their opinions about her. Recently, Evans has claimed that she is the most hated person on the internet.

Why did Jenelle Evans get let go from ‘Teen Mom’?

Evans was let go from Teen Mom after her husband David Eason shot the family dog in front of their kids.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason told People TV’s People Now.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Jenelle Evans’ recent podcast

Evans recently appeared on the This Family Tree podcast where she spoke about MTV letting her go after the dog was killed.

“To me, it was kind of weird that they would let me go for [David killing the dog],” she said.

“It caught me by surprise because they filmed me on drugs. They filmed me, no lie, nodding out on-camera. They filmed me going to buy marijuana and my director knew I had it in my car.

“There was so much illegal stuff that they filmed,” she said. “And this wasn’t even part of filming. They weren’t even there and had nothing to do with it. But they still let me go.”

Jenelle thinks she’s the most hated person on the internet

After the episode of the podcast was published, The Ashley’s Realty Roundup reported that the episode had been taken down.

Evans took to Instagram to question why the episode was deleted.

“No one notified me,” she said. “No one explained why, but they’ll go to the media and explain why.”

“I went on your podcast as a favor for you guys,’ she continued. “Not for myself. I didn’t need any of this attention. I didn’t need any of this publicity.

“Not to mention I scheduled it in advance, made sure my kids were nice and taken care of and poured my heart out to you for 45 minutes,” she continued. “And you just threw all that away?”

Evans’ past in the industry has made it hard for her to trust.

“It’s really hard for me to trust anyone,” she continued. Anyone in the industry. Anyone from the media and for me to open up and do this podcast for you.”

“After being on TV for so long, you try to break out of this shell that you were in and you try to open up and trust people and do interviews and be on a podcast and now I’m back to where I can’t trust anyone.”

She went on to claim to be the most hated person on the internet.

“So when you’re like one of the most hated people on the internet like me, what do you do in a situation like this?” she asked. “You use your platform to speak your mind and you use your platform to explain your story.”

Now, Evans is planning on starting her own podcast to get her story out.