Jayda Cheaves Says She’s “Tired Of Beefing With Bums” In Latest Series Of Tweets

Roommates, to say the last few weeks for Jayda Cheaves have been tumultuous would definitely be an understatement, as she has been in the middle of an alleged cheating scandal involving her boyfriend Lil Baby that social media just refuses to let go of. Following several back and forth beefs with online trolls and other alleged mistresses of Lil Baby, Jayda recently vowed to officially take a break from all the beef.

After adult film star Ms. London dropped the bombshell that she alleged slept with Jayda Cheaves’ boyfriend Lil Baby (complete with screenshot receipts,) Jayda has had to defend herself almost daily on social media—and now it seems she’s officially over it.

In a series of tweets, Jayda began by proclaiming that she is “tired of beefing with bums” and followed that up by explaining that the only time she ever has beef with someone is because they don’t have anything going on in their lives and using her for a moment of the spotlight.

She also briefly questioned if she should change her naturally nice and giving nature before reassuring her fans that she wouldn’t be switching up, despite the haters continuously coming for her.

As we previously reported, Jayda Cheaves recently got into a Twitter beef with another adult film star, Teanna Trump. Teanna came for Jayda and stated that she deserved to be cheated on by suggesting that she’s boring. She also claimed to allegedly have been intimate with Lil Baby.

