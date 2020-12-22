Japan to ban entry of non-Japanese from UK over coronavirus mutation from Thursday By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kato attends a news conference at PM Abe’s official residence in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japan will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom beginning Thursday due to the discovery of a highly infectious coronavirus mutation in that country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Wednesday.
