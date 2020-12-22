Ja Rule: 50 Cent Doesn’t Want The Verzuz Smoke!!

Ja Rule is still itching to battle 50 Cent for an online Verzuz battle, but the rapper says that 50 Cent “doesn’t want the smoke.”

“Listen, man. Everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want this smoke. I got heat. Let me tell you something, when I do my shows, I can rock. I’m telling you, it’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat, n*gga. This ain’t the joints with the — you know what I’m saying? All meat in that muthaf*cking crab cake, n*gga. It’s all meat, n*gga,” he told HHDX.

Ja wants to do a Verzuz — but he wants it to be about fun and not about friction.

“Listen, man, I love Verzuz, I love what it is, I love to see artists getting in there and doing the shit, but if I did one, if I did do a Verzuz, I would want my Verzuz to be fun,” he told the publication. “That’s what Verzuz is supposed to be about — the celebration of music and the art, and the artistry. So, I would want my Verzuz to be fun, and filled with love in the room and sh*t, and that sort of thing. I’m too old to be in Verzuz beef, and to be in with my team of n*ggas, all my team of n*ggas, we’re like, ‘Come on, man’. I’m 44, dog. Just get a boxing ring and we get in there, and we do that. All this other funny nutty sh*t, we ain’t doing that, man.”