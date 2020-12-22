Israel Heads Toward Yet Another Election, Its 4th in 2 Years

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government teetered on the brink of collapse on Tuesday, a building crisis that looks likely to push the country into yet another early election — the fourth in two years.

The Israeli Parliament was expected to dissolve itself at midnight on Tuesday. That would force a new election after weeks of infighting and paralysis in the so-called unity government, an uneasy coalition sworn in just seven months ago that paired Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party and his main rival-turned-partner, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party.

Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz have blamed each other for the crisis.

“I think at the current , we should have united forces to find a way to avert these needless elections,” Mr. Netanyahu said in Parliament early Tuesday as he tried, and failed, to seek a delay in its dissolution.

A new vote has tentatively been scheduled for March 23. But an election date in the late spring or summer, once the coronavirus vaccination campaign is well underway, might have been more advantageous for Mr. Netanyahu.