iRobot’s mid-range Roomba 675 and i3 robot vacuums are on sale for the holidays

Joining iRobot’s sale on its i7 Roomba robot vacuums, the company has now discounted its i3 mid-range automatic dirt suckers as well.
While this is a decent discount, it’s worth noting that the Roomba 675 and Roomba i3+ were on sale for slightly cheaper for Black Friday back in November.
Still, if you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift, $70, $150 and $100 off is a decent discount. iRobot says that the deal ends on December 24th.
Below are all of the sales:
Roomba 675 $299 (regularly $299, save $70)
Roomba i3 $399 (regularly $499, save $100)
Roomba i3+ $599 (regularly $749, save $150)
For more on the Roomba i3, check out Jon Lamont’s full review of the robot vacuum.
It’s also worth noting that while the highest-end S9 Roomba is no longer discounted, the i7 and the i7+ are still on sale, bringing the cost down to $799 (regularly $999) and $549 (regularly $549), respectively.