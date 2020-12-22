Instagrams Of The Cast Of The Wilds Being Friends

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

I want to be on an island with them.

1.

Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby enjoying brunch while Sophia/Fatin captures the joy:

2.

All of them warming up between scenes:

3.

Mia/Shelby, Sophia/Fatin, Shannon/Dot and Sarah/Leah just hanging:

4.

Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby going bungee jumping together:

5.

Jenna/Martha getting kisses from Reign/Rachel and Erana/Toni.

6.

Sarah/Leah and Mia/Shelby with some deer eyes:

7.

Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby taking a pedicab ride together:

8.

Sophia/Fatin, Reign/Rachel, and Shannon/Dot taking a selfie:

9.

Helena/Nora and Mia/Shelby doing some face masks together:

10.

Reign/Rachel and Sophia/Fatin givin’ air kisses:

11.

Sophia/Fatin, Mia/Shelby and Jenna/Martha laying around on set:

12.

Chi/Jeanette, Mia/Shelby, Helena/Nora, Erana/Toni and Sophia/Fatin on a night out:

13.

Sarah/Leah and Enara/Toni in the holiday spirit (while Reign/Rachel looks on):

14.

Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby taking a mirror pic:

15.

Sarah/Leah and Mia/Shelby having what I HOPE was a drunken night out, captured by Erana/Toni:

16.

Shannon/Dot getting a cuddle from Sarah/Leah:

17.

Jenna/Martha, Shannon/Dot and Reign/Rachel just being together:

18.

Sophia/Fatin drinking espresso martinis with Shannon/Dot:

19.

The cuteness of this hang with Sara/Leah, Enara/Toni and Mia/Shelby:

20.

All the galzzzzz together:

21.

Shannon/Dot secretely filming Enara/Toni and Mia/Shelby dancing:

22.

Anddddd everything seen in this fan edit that I’ve watched 10X in a row:

