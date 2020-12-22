Instagrams Of The Cast Of The Wilds Being Friends

I want to be on an island with them.
1.
Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby enjoying brunch while Sophia/Fatin captures the joy:
2.
All of them warming up between scenes:
3.
Mia/Shelby, Sophia/Fatin, Shannon/Dot and Sarah/Leah just hanging:
4.
Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby going bungee jumping together:
5.
Jenna/Martha getting kisses from Reign/Rachel and Erana/Toni.
6.
Sarah/Leah and Mia/Shelby with some deer eyes:
7.
Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby taking a pedicab ride together:
8.
Sophia/Fatin, Reign/Rachel, and Shannon/Dot taking a selfie:
9.
Helena/Nora and Mia/Shelby doing some face masks together:
10.
Reign/Rachel and Sophia/Fatin givin’ air kisses:
11.
Sophia/Fatin, Mia/Shelby and Jenna/Martha laying around on set:
12.
Chi/Jeanette, Mia/Shelby, Helena/Nora, Erana/Toni and Sophia/Fatin on a night out:
13.
Sarah/Leah and Enara/Toni in the holiday spirit (while Reign/Rachel looks on):
14.
Erana/Toni and Mia/Shelby taking a mirror pic:
15.
Sarah/Leah and Mia/Shelby having what I HOPE was a drunken night out, captured by Erana/Toni:
16.
Shannon/Dot getting a cuddle from Sarah/Leah:
17.
Jenna/Martha, Shannon/Dot and Reign/Rachel just being together:
18.
Sophia/Fatin drinking espresso martinis with Shannon/Dot:
19.
The cuteness of this hang with Sara/Leah, Enara/Toni and Mia/Shelby:
20.
All the galzzzzz together:
21.
Shannon/Dot secretely filming Enara/Toni and Mia/Shelby dancing:
22.
Anddddd everything seen in this fan edit that I’ve watched 10X in a row:
