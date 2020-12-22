Indian startup InMobi raises $145M led by Google for its divisions Glance, a lock-screen content tool and Roposo, a TikTok-style short video social service (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:

Indian startup InMobi raises $145M led by Google for its divisions Glance, a lock-screen content tool and Roposo, a TikTok-style short video social service  —  Google led an investment of $145 million in InMobi’s social media startups Glance and Roposo, which are division’s InMobi’s mobile app marketing business.

