Indian startup InMobi raises $145M led by Google for its divisions Glance, a lock-screen content tool and Roposo, a TikTok-style short video social service (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

Indian startup InMobi raises $145M led by Google for its divisions Glance, a lock-screen content tool and Roposo, a TikTok-style short video social service — Google led an investment of $145 million in InMobi’s social media startups Glance and Roposo, which are division’s InMobi’s mobile app marketing business.
