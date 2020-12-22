Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers: minister By

© . Protest against new farms laws passed by India’s parliament at Singhu border
NEW DELHI () – The Indian government is ready to hold further talks with farmers protesting for the repeal of agricultural reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been urging the farmers to engage in talks to end the deadlock over the three reform laws introduced in September but the farmers will not relent on their demands, saying the laws would hit them economically while benefiting big retailers.
“We assure our farmers that we’ll listen to them with an open mind,” Tomar told foreign journalists.
The protestors have blocked roads connecting New Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, obstructing public transport and the supply of fruit and vegetables.
