India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.03% By .com

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.03%, while the index gained 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.55% or 24.65 points to trade at 468.90 at the close. Meanwhile, HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) added 5.35% or 46.55 points to end at 917.00 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was up 4.10% or 37.15 points to 944.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.03% or 19.80 points to trade at 1901.05 at the close. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 0.68% or 16.30 points to end at 2398.50 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) was down 0.63% or 31.85 points to 5010.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which rose 5.32% to 915.80, Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.33% to settle at 945.40 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.69% to close at 1219.70.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.00% to 1901.90 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.71% to settle at 2395.00 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.70% to 5007.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 941 to 711 and 62 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1499 rose and 1301 declined, while 158 ended unchanged.

Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.35% or 46.55 to 917.00. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; up 5.32% or 46.25 to 915.80. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.33% or 39.20 to 945.40. Shares in Infosys Ltd (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 3.69% or 43.40 to 1219.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 5.20% to 21.9850.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.23% or 4.35 to $1878.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 1.19% or 0.57 to hit $47.40 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.98% or 0.50 to trade at $50.41 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.22% to 73.860, while EUR/INR fell 0.40% to 90.2565.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 90.183.

