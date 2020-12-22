In Niagara, the world’s top ice wine region, the 2020 vintage will be a rare find

Article content continued

Photo by Laura Pedersen/National Post files

With this winter’s pullback, Dufour advises: “Keep your eyes out for the 2020 Rieslings and the Cabernet Francs. We won’t be producing a lot of them.” The 2019 Cabernet Franc was described as showing an abundance of rhubarb and raspberry aromas, with rich flavours of cherries and strawberries and cream.

Other producers are skipping the winter harvest altogether. Paul Speck and his family have grown grapes in Niagara for more than three decades at their Henry of Pelham Estate Winery, turning summer crops into wines, including chardonnay and pinot noir, before shifting to ice wine back in 1989.

“It’s an unusual year for us,” Speck said. “This is the first year we’re not making ice wine.”

Speck, like his winemaking peers, blames COVID-19. The pandemic decimated tourism, and the main market for ice wines — duty-free shops at airports and border crossings — dried up within three months after last season’s vintage was produced.

“We haven’t sold a lot of ice wine since March, so we’re not short of it,” he said. “We just simply don’t need it.”

Canadian icewine pioneer Donald Ziraldo isn’t giving up. He has been involved with the product since 1983.

“Ice wine became an icon for Canada, and I ran with it,” he says. “It’s always been my sweet spot.”

He has a 2.5-acre plot in Niagara, where he grows Riesling strictly for ice wine under his Ziraldo Estate Winery label. Typically, he produces about 6,000 bottles yearly.

“I’ll do less this year because the yield’s down — so it might be cut in half,” Ziraldo says. “The quality, of course, is going to be spectacular.”

Bloomberg.com