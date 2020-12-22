IG Model Ari Fletcher Unveils TRAGIC NEW Face After BOTCHED Procedure!

Ari Fletcher is one of the most popular Instagram influencers in the world. She first broke onto the scene, as rapper G Herbo’s babys mother and Moneybagg Yo’s current girlfriend.

She is a beautiful woman. At least she was beautiful, until her last procedure. Here’s whats he used to look like:

Here’s what she looks like now:

Ari was roasted on social media by people claiming that her new face looked “tragic.”

So she responded. Look:

Ari is a popular Instagram model who boasts 4.1 million followers on Instagram and is estimated to earn more than $8,000 per sponsored post.

Fletcher ventured into the hair weave business with KYChe, a hair extensions brand she co-founded with her cousin, Britney. “KYChe” is inspired by the names of Ari’s brother and nephew.

Although Fletcher is the face of the company and does a lot of the promotions online through her various social media channels, Britney handles the business’s management and finances. KYChe, however, has been the subject of some criticism for its quality.

Fletcher is also associated with some celebrities, including the rap queen, Nicki Minaj. She not only features in Minaj’s music video for “Good Form,” but also counts her among her Instagram followers.