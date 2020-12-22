At first, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher seemed like the perfect couple. Yet as time passed, Moore says she became “addicted” to Kutcher, and she grew “co-dependent” with him.

Although she already had three daughters with her former husband Bruce Willis, Moore became “desperate” to have another baby, but this time with Kutcher. And after all the pain they went through with trying to conceive, Kutcher eventually dropped a bomb on her, saying, “I don’t think I can do this.”

Ashton Kutcher began to distance himself from Demi Moore

Once the honeymoon phase fizzled out, Kutcher began to withdraw himself from Moore. Yet according to the Ghost actor, she began to “cling too tightly” to her husband, when she admits she should have been giving him space.

To get even closer to him, Moore claims she was “desperate” to have a baby with Kutcher.

Yet sadly, Moore suffered a miscarriage, which left her devasted and confused.

“I tried to allow myself to mourn, but it was so confusing. How could I grieve a person who’d never been in the world?” she writes.

Eventually, she decided to use an egg donor with Kutcher. Moore was hesitant at first, but had soon “overcome” her resistance.

Ashton Kutcher told Demi Moore that he didn’t want to have a baby with her

“I was still desperate to have a baby with him,” she writes in her memoir. “I had finally overcome the huge obstacle of my resistance to using an egg donor. I started scouring the agency lists for the right fit, sharing the most promising prospects with Ashton, and hearing his thoughts. We were in Idaho for the Fourth of July holiday when I found a donor who was a perfect match. I showed Ashton her picture. He said we should go for it.”

Moore continues, saying that a few days later, Kutcher dropped the truth on her:

“I don’t think I can do this,” he said. “I don’t know if this is working.”

“I felt the wind had been knocked out of me,” she writes. “I asked him why he’d let me research a donor, go through this very painful, prolonged process, and make myself vulnerable in this way if he wasn’t up for it. His response was simple: ‘I never thought you’d go through with it.’”

Demi Moore’s daughters were furious that she was trying to have a baby with Ashton Kutcher

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” said Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer (via Today.) “I also think when she wanted to have another baby, and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, we’re not enough.’”