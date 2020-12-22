Instagram



Chrissy Teigen will not let herself be fixated on her insecurities when it comes to her boobs. Declaring that she does not give “a f**k” anymore, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to social media to show off her implant-free breasts.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, December 21, the 35-year-old shared a video of her donning pink swimsuits. “I have been standing here for 10 years trying to make my boobs go up, or this go up, or this go down. And I’ve decided, I don’t give a f**k,” she confessed in the clip.

The post came after Chrissy underwent surgery to remove her breast implants back in June. Around two weeks before going under the knife, the wife of John Legend explained to her Instagram followers about the reason behind her decision. “I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she first spilled in the May post.

“I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place,” the cookbook author went on quipping. “A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Although having her boobs implant removed, the “Bring the Funny” host admitted in July that she is not satisfied with the results. “I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large,” she stated on Instagram Story. “And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large.”

A few months prior to the surgery, Chrissy divulged that she got her implants for swimsuit modeling. “I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky,” she candidly told Glamour U.K. in March. “But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”