Howard Levitt: Companies should show flexibility for employees juggling child care and their job — but up to a point

Article content continued

I am dealing with a case at the moment where an employee, whose wife has a full-time job as an essential worker, insists on working from home while caring for both an eight-month-old and a five-year-old, in a job requiring attention and diligence. No employer need accommodate that and he has been provided the choice of an unpaid leave of absence until child care can be arranged or the option of work hours when his wife is available to take care of the children.

If an employee refuses to take the requested steps to self-accommodate or participate in finding alternative solutions, the employer can offer an unpaid leave of absence until they find child care or offer reduced hours of work and pay. If the employee refuses to co-operate, companies can discipline them to the point of dismissal or, in the worst case, declare that the employee abandoned their employment.

I have seen employers make two critical mistakes in this process. First, is to not imply that a man’s wife should automatically be responsible for child care instead of him — that’s illegal gender discrimination. Second, a disabled child or elder may have very specific needs and that must be taken into account.

Employees have the right to receive some flexibility from their company but it need not be perfect. Employers too, have a right to an employee’s time and attention. Employees should work co-operatively with their company to ensure they can find the right balance between their family obligations and job responsibilities.



Got a question about employment law during COVID-19? Write to me at [email protected] Questions are edited for clarity and space.



Howard Levitt is senior partner of LSCS Law, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.