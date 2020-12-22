The Kardashian family is known for Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as their tendency to go all out from time to time — whether on a tropical vacation or on luxury automobiles. Still, the family’s love for Christmas probably takes the cake for extravagance.

Over the years, the family has thrown some incredibly lavish parties, featuring everything from live animals to huge trees that take up an entire room. That kind of glitz and glamour doesn’t come cheap, so it might be no surprise to fans to learn that the Kardashian family spends an extravagant amount on holiday decorations.

The Kardashian-Jenner family loves Christmas

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Kardashian-Jenner family might incite controversy from time to time, but there’s no doubt that they love Christmas. The famous family regularly showers each other with extravagant gifts each holiday season. Kim Kardashian, in particular, is known for her love of super-expensive gifts, giving each of her siblings presents that cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

Out of all the sisters, it is the model Kendall Jenner who has admitted that she isn’t as into gift-giving. “It’s not easy. And I am notoriously in my family not a great gift-giver, and it’s hard sometimes and everyone does have everything so I try and go a little more sentimental sometimes because I feel like that’s the only real good way of doing it,” Jenner has stated to E! News.

How much do the Kardashians spend on Christmas decorations?

It is very possible that the Kardashian-Jenner family spends more on Christmas decorations than they do on the gifts themselves.

According to a 2018 article by People, the family has shelled out some serious cash over the years in order to transform their homes into winter wonderlands. Kim Kardashian spent an estimated $10,000 in 2016, in order to deck out the home that she shares with Kanye West, covering the exterior of the house in icy white lights.

Khloe Kardashian also goes all out at Christmas, spending an estimated $12,000 on decorations for her daughter, True’s first Christmas. Kardashian’s decor that year included two life-sized reindeer and a tree covered in designer ornaments. Kourtney Kardashian has been known to really take things up a notch, reportedly spending around $36,500 in 2018, for the honor of displaying five full-size Christmas trees in her home.

Out of everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family, however, it is Kris Jenner who has dropped the most coin on Christmas. In 2015 alone, Jenner spent an estimated $157,000 in order to get her home ready for the holidays. Her decor included a 20-foot Christmas tree with peppermint themed decorations, flanked by two slightly smaller trees.

Will the Kardashians be having their Christmas party this year?

Recently, the Kardashian clan admitted that they would not be holding their traditional, huge Christmas party this year, due to Covid-19 concerns. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in California. So, we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloe Kardashian recently admitted on Twitter. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe.”

Still, it hasn’t stopped the family from decorating their homes to celebrate the season. Kylie Jenner shared some shots of her decorations on Snapchat, revealing that she opted for traditional red and green Christmas lights at her Calabasas home.

It seems likely that as the holiday season progresses, the Kardashian-Jenner family will still allow fans to get a peek at their decorations – even though they aren’t hosting their usual outrageous holiday party. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all the latest entertainment news!