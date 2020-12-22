How livestreaming app Bigo, banned in Pakistan in July, had enabled the country's neglected underclass and marginalized groups to speak freely like never before (Saad Khan/Rest of World)

Saad Khan / Rest of World:
How livestreaming app Bigo, banned in Pakistan in July, had enabled the country’s neglected underclass and marginalized groups to speak freely like never before — This article is the latest in our ongoing series about technology bans in Pakistan. Read about the country’s ban on Tinder and TikTok.
