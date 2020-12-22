How champion Lakers got even better with offseason moves for Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrel & more

It’s hard to make a NBA championship roster better, but that’s what the Lakers did during the shortest offseason in NBA history.

Los Angeles lost Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, but L.A. more than made up for it by picking up Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews. In an 72-day period that featured the Lakers signing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma to multi-year extensions, Los Angeles also added the pieces that will help that trio compete for more rings.

Such a short time to acclimate with teammates could mean that the four new faces don’t all make major impacts right away, but by the time James and company are chasing another ring in the playoffs, it’ll be crucial that L.A. added each and every one of this quartet.

Dennis Schroder

How Lakers acquired him

The Lakers acquired Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles sent the 28th overall pick in this year’s draft to the Thunder along with Danny Green.

The 28th pick wound up being Washington forward Jaden McDaniels, although he was moved on to Minnesota. That’s because OKC packaged two picks to trade up and take Aleksej Pokusevski at No. 17.

What he brings

At 6-1, Schroder is nominally a point guard, but he was used in Oklahoma City as a scoring sparkplug off the bench. His final two years in Atlanta showed Schroder to also be a well-rounded point guard, as he averaged more than six assists per game as a starter in Atlanta.

The Schroder acquisition in some ways replaces the role Rajon Rondo filled for the Lakers during their championship run. LeBron James can create plenty on his own while he’s one the floor, but L.A. benefits from a second creator on the floor occasionally and certainly from a primary ball-handler when James sits. Schroder can fill that role.

A year ago, Schroder dominated teams from all areas of the floor, averaging 18.9 points per game, 4.0 assists per game and shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range. If he brings even most of that output to the Lakers, they’ll be a better team than they were a year ago.

Montrezl Harrell

How Lakers acquired him

Harrell was a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Clippers. The Lakers picked him up in free agency with a reported two-year contract worth $19 million.

What he brings

Harrell is an old-school, small-ball, high-energy center. He’s not going to score with his back to the basket, and he’s not going to take jump shots. The 6-7 Harrell will simply crash the paint and the boards over and over again.

With the Clippers, Harrell proved a dynamic pick-and-roll partner with Lou Williams, and the Lakers could imagine him rolling off screens for both James and Schroder.

Harrell put up career-best averages across the board in 2019-20 with 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.1 blocks per game and shot 58 percent from the floor.

Marc Gasol

How Lakers acquired him

The Lakers signed Gasol in free agency after he spent the past two seasons with the Raptors. L.A. reportedly got Gasol for a two-year minimum salary deal.

What he brings

Gasol turns 36 on Jan. 29 and is at the tail end of his NBA career, but he remains one of the most creative centers in the NBA. Before Nikola Jokic took being a point-center to a whole new dimension, there was the 6-11 Gasol. He was never quite the scorer of his brother, Pau, but his passing has always been top-notch.

A season ago, Gasol averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in about 26 minutes per game. After not shooting it at all from the perimeter early in his career, Gasol has added 3-point touch in recent years, too.

The Lakers will likely bring Gasol off the bench as a low- and high-post passing option, both with and without James on the floor. Depending on defensive matchups, Gasol could also find himself in some game-finishing lineups due to his offensive flexibility and floor-spacing capability.

Wesley Matthews

How Lakers acquired him

Matthews spent the 2019-20 season with the regular-season best Bucks, and he departed in free agency. The Lakers signed him to a reported one-year deal.

What he brings

Matthews fits the three-and-D mold that is so sought after in the modern NBA. Even at 34, he’s regarded as one of the league’s better wing defenders, and he’s also a career 38.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

In Milwaukee, Matthews was viewed as valuable in part because he could hit multiple 3-pointers a game while not needing the ball in his hands at all. While James doesn’t need floor-spacing in quite the same way as Giannis Antetokounmpo does, James’ best teams have always had ample shooting around him. Matthews brings that.

At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Matthews has proven he can guard players a few inches taller than him without his shutdown ability suffering, and he could help the Lakers slow down a few of the Western Conference’s offensive juggernauts.